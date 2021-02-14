comscore Department of Transportation moved by pedestrian deaths to install speed tables on Farrington Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Department of Transportation moved by pedestrian deaths to install speed tables on Farrington Highway

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Transportation completed installation of two new raised crosswalks, including one at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Laumania Avenue.

Area lawmakers are applauding the state Department of Transportation for installing two new raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway at the entrance of Nanakuli to increase pedestrian safety. Read more

