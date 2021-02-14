comscore Hawaii lawmakers scrap bill exempting counties from Sunshine Law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers scrap bill exempting counties from Sunshine Law

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

State lawmakers shelved a bill that would allow the county councils on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island to debate in secret before casting votes on proposed legislation. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police arrest father of missing toddler on suspicion of murder
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 11 – Jan. 15, 2021

Scroll Up