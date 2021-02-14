Hawaii Pacific women run winning streak to 33

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team stayed on its unbeaten run with a 75-45 win over Chaminade on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Read more

The Sharks struggled, shooting just 39% against the Silverswords, but got a double-double from guard Olivia West (16 points, 15 rebounds). Fellow guard Amy Baum led HPU with 21 points while Makenna Gambee scored 14 and Alysha Marcucci added 13. Emma Morris led Chaminade with 11 points.

The Sharks (8-0, 7-0 in the PacWest) are ranked second in the nation. The Silverswords dropped to 0-5.

HPU men surprise Chaminade

Rodney Hounshell scored 22 points and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team earned its first win of the season, 83-80, over Chaminade at McCabe Gym on Saturday.

Colton Martin contributed 16 points to HPU’s winning effort and Tavon Tarpley added 12. Jessiya Villa led Chaminade with 18 points and dished out five assists.

Hawaii Pacific improved to 1-6 while Chaminade fell to 3-2.

Kaleiopu opens boxing career with win

Waianae’s Dalis Kaleiopu knocked out Eduardo Sanchez in the third round of his professional boxing debut on Saturday in California.

Kaleiopu, who fights for Golden Boy Promotions along with fellow Waianae native Asa Stevens, ended the fight abruptly with a right uppercut that Sanchez (3-3) couldn’t recover from.