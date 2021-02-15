comscore Navy maintains firepower in Western Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy maintains firepower in Western Pacific

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea on Tuesday.

Twenty days into a Joe Biden presidency, the Pentagon has conducted dual aircraft carrier operations in the South China Sea for the first time since last summer and maintained an impressive array of forces meant to send an ongoing message to China. Read more

