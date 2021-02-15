comscore State pension fund up 15% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State pension fund up 15%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

That number is on pace for the best performance since a 17.4% return in full-year fiscal 2014, and puts the fund on track to eclipse the 20.7% return that it chalked up in fiscal 2011. Read more

