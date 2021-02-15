University of Hawaii scientist Sarah Fagents leads team with role in rover landing on Mars
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:55 p.m.
COURTESY NASA / JPL-CALTECH
Built at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Perseverance is loaded with scientific instruments the teams will use to search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet’s geology and climate, and collect carefully selected rock and sediment samples for possible return to Earth by a future mission.