comscore Off the News: Gassing up at Kalaeloa Airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Gassing up at Kalaeloa Airport

  • Today
  • Updated 9:17 p.m.

Kalaeloa Airport could see a big jump in air traffic in coming years as a mainland partnership for “transient military, corporate and general aviation” is poised to pour $12 million into construction of a new fixed-base operation. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: CDC’s new guidance on schools

Scroll Up