Hall & Oates reschedule Hawaii shows
- By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 5:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
INVISION / ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017
Daryl Hall and John Oates perform at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The duo has rescheduled their minitour of Hawaii a third time.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree