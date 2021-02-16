Hall & Oates reschedule Hawaii shows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The end of the pandemic and a return to semi-normalcy are in sight, but April still seems a bit soon to plan on a concert with 8,000-plus fans at Blaisdell Arena.

So Daryl Hall & John Oates have rescheduled their minitour of Hawaii a third time. The shows now land on Nov. 9 for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and Nov. 13 for the Blaisdell.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — known for hits such as “Maneater,” “Private Eyes” and “Rich Girl” among their six No. 1 songs — were originally slated to come in March 2020, but COVID-19 ground the nation nearly to a halt a couple of weeks earlier and the dates were moved first to October 2020 and then to April. With most of the nation expected to be vaccinated by the end of summer, November seemed far enough out for what had been the next tour dates on their itinerary.

Cancellation was never a consideration for the top hit-making duo in rock history, Oates said last week in a phone call from his home in Nashville, Tenn. They’ve grown to love Hawaii over the years, for a multitude of reasons: the “amazing” fans, the friends they have here, the outdoor opportunities. Oates points to stand-up paddling and hiking as two must-dos when he visits the islands.

“We didn’t wanna give up on the idea, even though we had to push it back (now three times),” he said. Oates added that they are working on getting island music legend Henry Kapono back as the opening act. Kapono played their Blaisdell date in 2015, also joining the duo onstage to play “When the Morning Comes,” and was slated to open these shows.

With Hall & Oates’ return to performing pushed back further and the pandemic keeping them from making much progress on their first album of fresh material since 2003, Oates has had to find other ways to keep busy. He put out a live album and worked on some songs for the upcoming film “Gringa,” but his biggest project is Oates Song Fest 7908, a benefit for the charity Feeding America which will stream online for free at Nugs.tv on March 20. (It will only be available live.)

The two-hour show will feature dozens of performances from artists such as Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Michael McDonald, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, Dan + Shay and Gavin DeGraw, as well as Daryl Hall himself.

Oates is excited about the array of musicians participating.

“We’ve got a lot of diversity — female, racially diverse, generationally diverse. We made it a point that we wanted to have a very inclusive-type show,” he said.

And he’s excited about working with Feeding America, which sends almost 99% of its funds to the programs it serves, including the Hawaii Foodbank. Viewers will be able to donate directly during the broadcast.

Oates and his wife, Aimee, who are paying for production costs on the benefit so that all donations go to Feeding America, were impelled to address the country’s food-insecurity problems while watching TV last year.

“I was aware that there was an issue,” Oates said, “but I didn’t realize how dramatic it was. When I began to see that, my first reaction was, well, I got angry. I just thought in a country like ours, no one should go without food. … I just believe that we can be better, and my wife and I just felt like that, and we just kept saying to ourselves we need to do more.”

The Song Fest idea grew out of the songwriters festival he used to host in Aspen, Colo. (the “7908” is for the town’s elevation).

“Over the summer we went out to Aspen,” Oates explained, “and there was a little bit of a lull in the pandemic and we thought maybe we can see our way out of this.” Aspen’s Mayor Torre, who used to be Oates’ roadie, suggested they revive the Aspen Song Festival. They aimed for March, hoping the pandemic would be over. “As we got into the fall,” Oates said, “we realized that wasn’t going to happen. But I still liked the idea, so I said let’s do a virtual version. It started small and we got involved with Nugs TV, which is a great streaming platform, and then we found Feeding America because we wanted to have a charitable component and the whole thing just took off.”

Oates said the plan is to revive the festival in Aspen eventually, as well as take it to other cities.