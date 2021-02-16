6 Hawaii farmers markets receive SNAP grants

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four farmers markets received SNAP @ Markets mini-grants to enable them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, via EBT cards, to purchase locally grown and produced foods.

The $4,000 awards — to Waipa Foundation, Hale Halawai and Anaina Hou Community Park on Kauai, and Big Island Farm Direct — were announced by the Hawai‘i Farmers Market Association, which aims to increase SNAP accessibility at markets through grants.

Kahumana Organic Farms in Waianae, which already accepts SNAP benefits, received a $500 SNAP promotion grant. Its markets run noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the farm, 86-660 Lualualei Homestead Road.

Maui’s Hana Farmers Market also received $500.