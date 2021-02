Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was so excited when I saw the video for Betty Bossi’s Rose Roller. It looked so easy to produce something so elegant. At the time our state’s COVID-19 case count was low, and I thought I might be able to make something beautiful for holiday gatherings. Of course, that never came to fruition. But I have hope that even with the new variants of the virus, we will be able to gather again at the end of this year.

HOW IT WORKS

I used different brands and different types of prepared dough; the roller accommodates most types, and homemade dough as well. Sprinkle your work surface with flour and unfold a sheet of dough. Use the roller to cut long strips of dough with scalloped edges. Spread filling in the center of each strip, then encase the filling by folding the strips in half lengthwise. Starting on one short end, roll up the dough to form a rose. Bake roses on a parchment- lined cookie sheet or in cupcake holders (a better option for holding the shape of the roses).

DOES IT WORK?

Yes. I baked roses filled with applesauce, cinnamon and sugar, and strawberry cream cheese. They looked beautiful, but the applesauce made the pastry mushy in the middle, and they were not very appetizing. I also tried securing the end of a couple of strawberry-cream cheese bundles with toothpicks (my auntie’s idea), a trick that works if you have no cupcake holders.

To make smaller roses, just cut shorter strips.

Cooking times vary depending on the filling. I used instructions for each type of dough as a guide, and because none of my fillings needed to be cooked, I simply watched for a bit of browning on top. Brushing the tops with an egg wash before baking leads to better browning.

PROS

Easy to use. Kid friendly. Three recipes are provided.

CONS

None that I can think of. However, I’ve been binge-watching a lot of baking shows, and I saw a woman make rose pastries freehand by cutting her own waves into her dough. They were pretty, too.

COST AND AVAILABILITY

I bought mine for $9.99 on amazon.com with no shipping charge. Kuhn Rikon has it for the same price, but shipping is $31.47; Sur la Table has it for $9.95 and $13.49 shipping.

WORTH IT?

I really like it. But if you could master cutting the dough freehand, you could save yourself the cost of the roller.

