Hawaiian Electric hit 34.5% green energy in 2020

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

The state’s goal is to generate 100% clean energy by 2045. The next RPS milestone required by state law is to reach 40% by 2030. Read more

