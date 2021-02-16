comscore Land Board approves Ala Moana beach nourishment plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land Board approves Ala Moana beach nourishment plan

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 The city intends to add sand to the beach at Ala Moana Regional Park. Above, shoreline at the park near lifeguard stand 1-C near McCoy Pavilion, looking toward Magic Island.

    The city intends to add sand to the beach at Ala Moana Regional Park. Above, shoreline at the park near lifeguard stand 1-C near McCoy Pavilion, looking toward Magic Island.

The project is to dredge offshore sand to cover the shoreline from Magic Island to Kewalo Basin, restoring the beach to its 1957 profile. Read more

