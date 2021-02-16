Brennan Marion leaving University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff for Pittsburgh

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii wide receivers coach Brennan Marion is leaving the Rainbow Warrior program to take the same position at the University of Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

Marion spent one season with the Warriors under head coach Todd Graham and posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday thanking Graham for his opportunity in Hawaii.

“There are no words to express how truly grateful I am to you Coach Graham. You believed in me as a student athlete, and trusted me as a member of your staff. It has been my honor to be by your side for all of these years. I wish you and the entire coaching staff continued success,” Brennan wrote in the post.

“To the student athletes, you will always have my unconditional support on your journey both on and off the field.”

Marion’s move was first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Marion played for Graham as a receiver at Tulsa and joined the Warriors for Graham’s first season as UH head coach. He is originally from Greensburg, Pa.

“Excited &Grateful to come home &represent the Home team,” Marion said in another post.

With Marion part of the offensive staff, the Warriors averaged 231.4 passing yards per game with Calvin Turner leading the team with 546 yards on 33 catches and six receiving scores in UH’s 5-4 season.