comscore Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Jessiya Villa earns PacWest award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Jessiya Villa earns PacWest award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Villa, who prepped at Kahuku, scored 53 points with 17 assists in three games against Hawaii Pacific. Chaminade won two of them, with Villa scoring 19 points in one of the victories. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up