Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Jessiya Villa earns PacWest award

Villa, who prepped at Kahuku, scored 53 points with 17 assists in three games against Hawaii Pacific. Chaminade won two of them, with Villa scoring 19 points in one of the victories. Read more

Chaminade point guard Jessiya Villa was named the Pacific West Hawaii Pod Player of the Week.

HPU’s West honored again

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball player Olivia West pulled down her third PacWest Hawaii Pod Player of the Week award on Monday.

West had three double-doubles in wins over Chaminade to extend the program’s winning streak to 33 games.

UH Hilo women’s tennis team starts 3-0

The UH Hilo women’s tennis team upset No. 5 Hawaii Pacific 4-3 on Monday on the Big Island.

It is the first time third-year coach Kallen Mizuguchi has beaten the Sharks.

Carolina Alfonsin closed out HPU’s Valentina Mokrova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 with all of the other matches over and the team standings tied. Alfonsin trailed 3-1 before rallying.

The Vulcans improved to 3-0 while the Sharks lost its season opener.