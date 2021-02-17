comscore Column: Meatpacking monopoly rises in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Meatpacking monopoly rises in Hawaii

  • By Dutch Kuyper, Michelle Galimba and Tim Richards
  Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.
  • Tim Richards, D.V.M., is with Kahua Ranch and a Hawaii County Council member.

  • Michelle Galimba is owner/manager of Kuahiwi Ranch.

  • Dutch Kuyper is CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc.

The goal of sustainability is self-reliance. Local ranchers are already forced to compete with imports. Using state assets and state leases to subsidize imported beef product goes against our food security goals. Read more

