Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Bills would defy Sunshine Law

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

Denying reasonable access to public records at any time negates the law’s role — opening up government processes to scrutiny and participation, which stands as the only viable method of protecting the public’s interest. Read more

Letters: Ed Case pretending on ‘bipartisanship’; Mayor should lead by example, wear a mask; TMT offers significant scientific, financial value

