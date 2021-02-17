Bill adds new ingredients to state’s sunscreen ban

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The over-the-counter sale of sunscreens containing the active ingredients oxybenzone and octinoxate is now illegal in Hawaii under a state law that took effect Jan. 1.

The law’s purpose is to preserve marine ecosystems: A growing body of scientific studies finds that the presence in sea water of sunscreens containing synthetic chemicals promotes viral infections in coral, contributing to its bleaching, as well as harm to fish and other aquatic life forms.

Now a new bill, HB 102, HD 1, which seeks to amend Section 342D-21, Hawaii Revised Statutes, by adding avobenzone and octocrylene to the list of banned ingredients, has been making its way through the state House of Representatives and is scheduled to be heard today by the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.

The ban of the two additional ingredients would begin Jan. 1, 2023.

HB 102, HD 1, passed the House committees on Energy and Environmental Protection and Water and Land.

Written testimony in support of the bill was submitted to EEP by nine individuals, the Young Progressives Demanding Action of Hawaii Island, and the Hawaii Fishing &Boating Association, several of whom asked that the bill take effect earlier in order to protect marine life.

The Hawaii Food Industry Association submitted written testimony in opposition, noting the bill would not bar individual travelers from bringing in sunscreens banned for sale in Hawaii, and Hawaii residents could also buy them online, to the detriment of HFIA’s retail members.

Local dermatologist Greg Sakamoto opposed the bill, stating it would increase cases of skin cancer because consumers would have less choice of sunscreens.

Mineral-based sunscreens, containing titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide, have been deemed reef-safe by environmental groups and effective for UV protection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CPC will hear HB 102 at 2 p.m. Wednesday; the hearing will be viewable on the state House of Representatives’ YouTube channel. You can submit testimony at capitol. hawaii.gov.