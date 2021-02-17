comscore Bill adds new ingredients to state’s sunscreen ban | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill adds new ingredients to state's sunscreen ban

  By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 9:50 p.m.

HB 102, HD 1, which seeks to amend Section 342D-21, Hawaii Revised Statutes, by adding avobenzone and octocrylene to the list of banned ingredients, has been making its way through the state House of Representatives. Read more

