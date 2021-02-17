comscore Bill to let OHA build Kakaako Makai condos advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to let OHA build Kakaako Makai condos advances

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The development of housing in Kakaako Makai was prohibited by the state Legislature in 2006 after Alexander & Baldwin Inc. proposed two condominium towers and whipped up a flurry of opposition. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii lawmakers eye stiffer penalties for illegal fireworks

Scroll Up