comscore Father admits hitting and shaking toddler | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Father admits hitting and shaking toddler

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Mark Ladao rbernardo@staradvertiser.com, mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

  • Pool Video via Hawaii News Now

    Travis Rodrigues, 40, also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger, made an initial appearance before Judge Frances Wong at Family Court in Honolulu District Court on Feb. 16 via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock after prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Kytana Ancog.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS Travis Rodrigues

    COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS

    Travis Rodrigues

  • COURTESY HPD Scott Michael Carter

    COURTESY HPD

    Scott Michael Carter

  • COURTESY ANCOG FAMILY Eighteen-month-old Kytana Ancog died after being hit and shaken by her father, Travis Rodrigues, according to Honolulu police. Rodrigues has been charged with second-degree murder.

    COURTESY ANCOG FAMILY

    Eighteen-month-old Kytana Ancog died after being hit and shaken by her father, Travis Rodrigues, according to Honolulu police. Rodrigues has been charged with second-degree murder.

Travis Rodrigues allegedly placed her lifeless body in a duffel bag and left her in a vehicle driven by an accomplice. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii lawmakers eye stiffer penalties for illegal fireworks

Scroll Up