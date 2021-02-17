Father admits hitting and shaking toddler

By Rosemarie Bernardo and Mark Ladao rbernardo@staradvertiser.com,
mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Pool Video via Hawaii News Now
Travis Rodrigues, 40, also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger, made an initial appearance before Judge Frances Wong at Family Court in Honolulu District Court on Feb. 16 via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock after prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Kytana Ancog.
COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS
Travis Rodrigues
COURTESY HPD
Scott Michael Carter
COURTESY ANCOG FAMILY
Eighteen-month-old Kytana Ancog died after being hit and shaken by her father, Travis Rodrigues, according to Honolulu police. Rodrigues has been charged with second-degree murder.