Rebuilt Bowfin museum showcases ‘silent service’ story
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
James and Asha Pumarada, along with several members of their family, visited the newly renamed Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum on Tuesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A formal ceremony will be held next week for the reopening of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charles Hinman, left, education director, and Sarah Bellian, curator, have their hands full with educational exhibits at the museum.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chuck Merkel, executive director, with a submarine torpedo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree