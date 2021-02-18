comscore Column: Do blood lines, genealogy, shared values define Pacific Islanders? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Do blood lines, genealogy, shared values define Pacific Islanders?

  • By Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY NETFLIX Kea Peahu stars as Pili and Owen Vaccaro stars as Casper in “Finding ‘Ohana.”

    COURTESY NETFLIX

    Kea Peahu stars as Pili and Owen Vaccaro stars as Casper in “Finding ‘Ohana.”

I was born in the Kingdom of Tonga, a country spread across an area in the South Pacific encompassing more than 170 islands. Yet, I grew up in the U.S., and my last name is Feltch, a Scottish surname from the family that adopted me. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Bills would defy Sunshine Law

Scroll Up