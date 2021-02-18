Editorial: Expect a wait for Plavix settlement

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Circuit Judge Dean Ochiai ruled that the makers of the anticoagulant drug Plavix, used by so many patients to lower the risk of heart attacks or strokes, must pay the state $834 million, due to failure to warn those of Asian and Pacific Island descent that the drug's efficacy is limited for them.

But Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi are vowing to appeal — and have the deep pockets for it. So despite the impressive award amount, it’s not going to help with any short-term state budget problems.