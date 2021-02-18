Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Expect a wait for Plavix settlement Today Updated 12:25 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Circuit Judge Dean Ochiai ruled that the makers of the anticoagulant drug Plavix, used by so many patients to lower the risk of heart attacks or strokes, must pay the state $834 million, due to failure to warn those of Asian and Pacific Island descent that the drug’s efficacy is limited for them. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Circuit Judge Dean Ochiai ruled that the makers of the anticoagulant drug Plavix, used by so many patients to lower the risk of heart attacks or strokes, must pay the state $834 million, due to failure to warn those of Asian and Pacific Island descent that the drug’s efficacy is limited for them. But Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi are vowing to appeal — and have the deep pockets for it. So despite the impressive award amount, it’s not going to help with any short-term state budget problems. Previous Story Off the News: Stiffer fines for fireworks scofflaws