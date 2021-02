Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With COVID-19 metrics seemingly trending downward, Honolulu looks to be edging closer to Tier 3 status, which would enable larger gatherings and reopen more businesses. In order to advance, the seven-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays, with the average positivity rate below 2.5%.

The Week 1 bar was cleared this week — but then came word on Tuesday that a problem with “electronic laboratory reporting” had likely kept recent case counts artificially low. A “rebound effect” with higher daily case counts is expected in the days ahead.

Stuck at Tier 2 for 16 weeks now, a more relaxed tier is appealing. Of course, maintaining protocols like mask-wearing and physical distancing also will help prevent backsliding on the city’s reopening tracker, www.oneoahu.org.