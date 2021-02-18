comscore Hawaiian Electric gives $438K for fundraiser | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric gives $438K for fundraiser

  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 have presented a check for $438,000 to Aloha United Way — the result of a yearlong fundraising campaign in 2020 by utility employees and retirees on Oahu. Read more

