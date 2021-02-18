Hawaiian Electric gives $438K for fundraiser

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 have presented a check for $438,000 to Aloha United Way — the result of a yearlong fundraising campaign in 2020 by utility employees and retirees on Oahu. Read more

Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 have presented a check for $438,000 to Aloha United Way — the result of a yearlong fundraising campaign in 2020 by utility employees and retirees on Oahu.

Amid the pandemic and limited opportunities for fundraising due to social distancing, employees held online rallies and raised funds through e-pledges, cookbook sales, an online silent auction and logo merchandise sales.