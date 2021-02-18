Hawaii News Hawaiian Electric gives $438K for fundraiser Today Updated 12:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 have presented a check for $438,000 to Aloha United Way — the result of a yearlong fundraising campaign in 2020 by utility employees and retirees on Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 have presented a check for $438,000 to Aloha United Way — the result of a yearlong fundraising campaign in 2020 by utility employees and retirees on Oahu. Amid the pandemic and limited opportunities for fundraising due to social distancing, employees held online rallies and raised funds through e-pledges, cookbook sales, an online silent auction and logo merchandise sales. Previous Story Rebuilt Bowfin museum showcases ‘silent service’ story