comscore Maui County considers purchase of Maui News complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui County considers purchase of Maui News complex

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

With Maui County paying $100,000 per month in rent for office space, the administration of Mayor Michael Victorino is proposing to buy the 6.3-acre Maui News building complex and turn it into county office space. Read more

Previous Story
Rebuilt Bowfin museum showcases ‘silent service’ story

Scroll Up