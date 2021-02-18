comscore Sen. Brian Schatz hopes stimulus will prevent layoffs and furloughs, among other benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sen. Brian Schatz hopes stimulus will prevent layoffs and furloughs, among other benefits

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FACEBOOK

The next round of COVID-19 related federal stimulus could be enough to prevent layoffs and furloughs of Hawaii public workers, keep island businesses afloat and prevent renters and homeowners from losing their homes while extending unemployment benefits, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii. Read more

