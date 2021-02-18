comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs winning streak to 34 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs winning streak to 34

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team won its 34th consecutive game with a 92-37 rout of Chaminade on Wednesday at the Shark Tank. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 18, 2021

Scroll Up