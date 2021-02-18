Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs winning streak to 34 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team won its 34th consecutive game with a 92-37 rout of Chaminade on Wednesday at the Shark Tank. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team won its 34th consecutive game with a 92-37 rout of Chaminade on Wednesday at the Shark Tank. Ally Bates led the Sharks (9-0, 8-0 PacWest) with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Alysha Marucci added 21 points for HPU. Jordyn Zader led the Silverswords (0-6, 0-6) with a career-high 14 points. UH claims 4 golds at MPSF meet The University of Hawaii swimming and diving teams picked up four wins on the second day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. UH won the women’s 200 medley relay and the men’s 800 freestyle relay. UH’s Daphne Wils took the women’s 1-meter diving title and Max Burman claimed the men’s 3-meter event. UH and BYU are tied atop the women’s standings with 74 points each. BYU leads the men’s race with 74 points with UH second at 70 points. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 18, 2021