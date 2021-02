Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Restaurant news is still dismal, here and nationally. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a continuing food-service job loss in January, down 19,000. Read more

But some industry-watchers are tracking the surge in delivery-only “ghost” restaurants — no storefront at all — wondering whether the stay-home trend will outlive the pandemic.

Those wanting to support Hawaii mom-and-pop business should check twice any seemingly local ghost. Despite the “Eat Local” campaign, it actually could be a national chain’s brand.