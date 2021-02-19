CrimeStoppers Honolulu marks 40th anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A certificate honoring CrimeStoppers’ 40th anniversary was presented Thursday at Honolulu Police Department headquarters. Pictured during the presentation is HPD Chief Susan Ballard, CrimeStoppers Coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim and former HPD Chief and CrimeStoppers President Lee Donohue.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation Thursday in recognition of CrimeStoppers’ anniversary.