CrimeStoppers Honolulu marks 40th anniversary

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A certificate honoring CrimeStoppers’ 40th anniversary was presented Thursday at Honolulu Police Department headquarters. Pictured during the presentation is HPD Chief Susan Ballard, CrimeStoppers Coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim and former HPD Chief and CrimeStoppers President Lee Donohue.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation Thursday in recognition of Crime­Stoppers’ anniversary.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu, the program that solicits anonymous tips from the community — through the media — to aid the Honolulu police in solving crimes and catching criminals, turned 40 this month. Read more

