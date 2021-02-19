Cyanotech lifts profit with federal assistance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Federal aid helped Hawaii microalgae product maker Cyanotech Corp. grow its profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 despite an operating loss.

The Hawaii island-based company, which primarily sells astaxanthin and spirulina nutritional supplements, reported earning $827,000 in the period representing its fiscal third quarter, up from $171,000 in the same quarter the year before.

Cyanotech said its sales during the recent quarter totaled $7 million, compared with $7.5 million a year earlier, and that it suffered a $441,000 operating loss in the recent quarter, compared with an operating profit of $367,000 a year earlier.

The company benefited from forgiveness of a $1.4 million federal Paycheck Protection Program loan that helped cover payroll costs for retaining 93 employees.

Shares of Cyanotech stock, which are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, closed at $3.58 Thursday. Company stock over the last 52 weeks has ranged from $1.90 in mid-March to $3.92 on Feb. 10.