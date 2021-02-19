comscore Rearview: Schools, Straub Clinic celebrate milestone anniversaries this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Schools, Straub Clinic celebrate milestone anniversaries this year

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.
  • COURTESY STRAUB MEDICAL George Straub came to Hawaii in 1907 to avoid a court-martial by the German army. “The Clinic” opened in 1921 on the corner of Miller and Beretania streets, about where the state Capitol is today.

    George Straub came to Hawaii in 1907 to avoid a court-martial by the German army. “The Clinic” opened in 1921 on the corner of Miller and Beretania streets, about where the state Capitol is today.

Every year about this time, I look back at some of the companies, schools and events celebrating anniversaries in the next 12 months. Hawaii has a rich, interesting history. It makes the events of today more meaningful to remember it. Read more

