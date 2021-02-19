Oahu surf meet permits are due Feb. 26 amid new gender equity changes
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY CHRISTA FUNK / RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE
Keala Kennelly dropped in deep Saturday on an Oahu North Shore outer reef.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree