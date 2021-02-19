comscore Oahu surf meet permits are due Feb. 26 amid new gender equity changes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu surf meet permits are due Feb. 26 amid new gender equity changes

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY CHRISTA FUNK / RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE Keala Kennelly dropped in deep Saturday on an Oahu North Shore outer reef.

    COURTESY CHRISTA FUNK / RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE

    Keala Kennelly dropped in deep Saturday on an Oahu North Shore outer reef.

The deadline is near for surf event organizers to apply for permits to hold North Shore surf competitions at city beach parks. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Electric gives $438K for fundraiser

Scroll Up