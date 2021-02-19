University of Hawaii scientists on rover team hope to uncover signs of life
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii scientists and researchers clap after the Perserverance landed successfully.
Documenting the historic landing is research fellow Anezina Solomonidou who works at the Caltech/Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Sarah Fagents and other University of Hawaii scientists reacted as the Perseverance rover touched down Thursday on Mars, which they watched via livestream at the Manoa campus. UH researchers are involved with two of the rover’s instruments. Fagents, a researcher at the Hawaii Institute for Geophysics & Planetology, is a co-investigator with the rover’s mast-mounted camera system, the eyes for Perseverance.