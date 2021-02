Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii swim and dive teams continued to stay near the top of the leaderboard at the MPSF championship on Thursday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The women widened their lead over second-place BYU at 305-273 with two days of competition left. The men sit a point and a half behind BYU, 302.5-301.

The team of Anna Kotonen, Lucia Lassman, Gabrielle Williams and Jordan Henning won the women’s 200 free relay with a time of 1:31.95. The Rainbow Wahine also posted top-three finishes in the 50 free and 200 individual medley.

Tim Masten won the 50 free championship for the men, with a time of 20.12. Sean Hogan added a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley.