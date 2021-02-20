Column: ‘A‘ohe lua e like ai me ka ho‘opunipuni a #FlyinTed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is now being called #FlyinTed after being caught in a lie about a trip to Mexico that he was forced to cut short due to heavy criticism about neglecting his constituency during a weather-related emergency. Read more

æAuhea æoe e kuæu makamaka heluhelu. Aloha nö ka poæe o Tekasa e hoæomanawanui nei i ke anu e paæa ai ka æäina i ka hau. Ua hemahema ka hana a ke aupuni i ka mälama æana i ka pono o ka lehulehu. A lilo ia i mea e hemahema ai ka nohona o nä makaæäinana o laila. Ua paæa ka wai inu i ka hau, a pëia pü hoæi me ka wai e æauæau ai. æO ka hoæoheheæe hau ka mea e loaæa ai ka wai i ka nui o ka poæe. Inä paha he paipu wai i paæa æole i ka hau, aia ana kahi lalani kanaka e kakali ana æo ka hoæopiha aku i nä pahu wai. E ukuhi ana kekahi poæe i ka wai o ka pünäwai æauæau i loaæa mai ai he wai e hoæokuæu ai i ka wai kae o ka lua.

Ua pau nö hoæi ka uila. No kekahi poæe, he mau lä ka hoæomanawanui æana i ka pöæeleæele, a me ke kuke æana ma luna o kahi hao manamana kahi e okooko ana ka nänahu. Eia hou, æaæohe wahi kukui e mälamalama ai ka hale i ka pö koe wale nö nä kukui hele pö nona ka iho. Ua emi loa ke kakalina e holo ai ke kaæa, a me ka æailea pöpene e æä ai ke kapuahi. A oki loa ka pau æana o ka meaæai o nä hale küæai i ke küæai lilo æia. æOiai ka lehulehu e noho æïnea ana, ua haæalele ko läkou kenekoa no ka hele æana i kahi mahana ma Mekiko.

Ua kaulana æo ia ma ka inoa æo Lyin’ Ted. A æike ‘o ia no ka nänä ‘ana i kona pono iho. Eia hou, he hoæohalahala mau aku i nä luna aupuni kemokalaka. æO ka mea æäpiki naæe, e hana aku nö æo ia i ia mea hoæokahi nö äna e hoæohalahala ai. æO ka nänä i ka pono o ka lehulehu kona kuleana. He huli kua naæe æo ia iä läkou.

Ma mua o ka iho æana aæe nei o ke anu ma luna o ka mokuæäina æo Tekasa, i ia wä, kükala akula æo ia ma o ka lëkiö he æölelo aæoaæo no ka poæe o ia æäina. Aia ko läkou pono æo ke akahele. Mai æaæa i ka puka i waho. E noho paæa naæe i ka hale a e püliki i nä keiki. Ma hope iho, ua lele aku ka æohana i Cancun, kahi e mehana ai. Noho akula läkou i loko o kahi hökele hanohano, æo ka Ritz Carlton, a mai laila mai i kono ai ka wahine a Ted, ma o kekahi kelekiko, i kona mau hoa e noho paæa ana i ke anu o Tekasa, e hele pü mai nö i Cancun. He hökele nani a palekana hoæi. He wahi ia e pakele ai i ke kalaæihi o ke anu.

I ke kani pihe æana o ka hauwalaæau a ka lehulehu e hoæohalahala ana i ke kohu æole o käna hana, ua æike pü ihola ua æo Ted i ke æano hüpö o käna hana. æO ia hüpö wale nö paha kona mea e minamina ai. æAæohe ona menemene i ke külana küpilikiæi o nä hoa kanaka. Pane akula ia, æoiai ua paæa ke kula o nä kaikamähine äna a ua koikoi läua e hele i kahi huakaæi, no laila, ua æae akula æo Cruz e lawe i ka æohana i Mekiko. Me he mea lä, ua hoæoili aku æo ia i ka hewa ma luna o käna mau kaikamähine ponoæï.

Wahi äna, e hoæi koke mai ana æo ia ma hope o ka höæea o ka æohana i laila. æO ka æoiaæiæo naæe, ua kelekiko ka wahine no ka manaæo o ka æohana e noho ma laila a hiki i ka Läpule. I lohe aku naæe ka hana o kahi Ted i nä leo hauwalaæau a käna poæe makaæäinana i ka hoæohalahala, hoæololi æo ia i kona wä e hoæi ai i æAmelika, mai ka Läpule a ka Pöæahä. æO ia nö paha ke kumu i kapa æia ai ma luna ona ka inoa æo #FlyinTed.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.