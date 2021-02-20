comscore Hawaii makes big dent in jobless claim backlog, but the call center remains overwhelmed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii makes big dent in jobless claim backlog, but the call center remains overwhelmed

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

State officials this week processed 30,000 requests for 11-week extensions on unemployment benefits, making a significant dent in a backlog of claims filed by Hawaii’s jobless who are struggling to pay rent and make ends meet amid the ongoing economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

