The University of Hawaii swim and dive teams maintained their places in the team standings Friday after day four of the MPSF Championships in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine widened their lead over second-place BYU to a score of 576.50-523.50. Meanwhile, the men’s team watched as the Cougars pulled away with a 626.50-562.50 advantage.

Senior Lucia Lassman claimed her first individual victory of the event, clocking in at 53.49 and finishing first in the 100 fly. Lassman later teamed up with senior Anna Kotonen, junior Emma Frey and sophomore Anna Friedrich to grab first in the 400 medley relay. The quartet clocked in at 3:38.30 to claim Hawaii’s third relay championship of the event.

The Rainbow Warriors stayed within striking distance of BYU with a pair of podium finishes in the individual events. Sophomore Timothy Gallagher won his first individual championship with a 48.01 finish in the 100 backstroke. Junior John Clark finished second in the 200 free.

Clark later teamed up with junior Tim Masten, sophomore Justin Lisoway and freshman Sean Hogan to finish second in the 400 medley relay.