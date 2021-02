Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent release of data showing COVID-19 deaths by age in Hawaii presents a compelling argument for state leaders to follow the science and prioritize older adults.

Hawaii residents 50 and older account for 94% of all COVID deaths, according to statistics posted on Hawaiicovid19.com. The Feb. 15 report shows that 397 of the 422 Hawaii COVID-19 deaths were people 50 and older.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that people ages 50 to 64 with COVID are four times more likely to end up in the hospital than their younger counterparts, and worryingly, are at 30 times greater risk for death. If you are 65 to 74 years old, the risks are even higher.

Clearly, the state’s vaccination plans must prioritize the most vulnerable. That includes kupuna who have high-risk medical conditions and/or who work in essential jobs that expose them to close contact with others.

Hawaii’s vaccine supply is still limited and not meeting the demand or need. We must keep the pressure on to increase allocation to Hawaii and improve the efficiency for how they are distributed and administered.

As we move forward with the distribution of vaccines to the age 65-plus people with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers, we must ensure that our state’s plans are implemented smoothly and efficiently. The initial rollout to the age 75-plus and front-line essential workers got off to an unsteady start in Hawaii. We must learn lessons and not repeat mistakes when the 65-plus are able to get vaccinated.

Public health officials need to provide clear and timely information about when and where vaccines are available — and assistance in signing up. Existing online sign-ups should be easier to use. However, information must be provided in a variety of ways — not just through the internet. If more resources are needed to provide phone support for those who do not have Internet access, then the state and private sector should make phone support a priority.

We also must prioritize access to vaccinations for older adults and others who have difficulty getting to mass vaccination sites and address disparities in access for those with language and other barriers.

To help our members and all Hawaii residents, AARP has published a guide to Hawaii’s distribution plans, explaining how distribution will work, eligibility, the timeline, vaccination locations, and other key details. The state guide is available at aarp.org/hivaccine and is updated as new information is available.

Transparency is critical to an effective vaccine plan to make sure our distribution systems are functioning like they should, to know what’s working and what’s not. The state must explain in detail how it is balancing competing needs for the vaccine between kupuna, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers.

It’s not enough to simply say that the state is prioritizing kupuna. The Department of Health must show that kupuna are getting more vaccinations, that the homebound who cannot get to mass vaccination sites are being helped; and that those with language difficulties and other disparities are not being left behind.

Only then will people have confidence in the vaccination process.

Kealii Lopez is AARP Hawaii state director.