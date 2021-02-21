comscore Hawaii Gardens: While a bit tricky to harvest, cashews bear intriguing fruit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii Gardens

Hawaii Gardens: While a bit tricky to harvest, cashews bear intriguing fruit

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Fruiting cashew trees grow at Neu Mana Hui farm on Kauai.

    COURTESY LINDA NEUMAN

    Fruiting cashew trees grow at Neu Mana Hui farm on Kauai.

For years we had a cashew tree growing in the Economic section of Foster Botanical Garden. This section is where plants with economic value or potential are grown; they include herbs, spices, medicines, food and even poisons. Read more

