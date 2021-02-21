Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Tae Yang withdraws from competition on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Man Who Sets the Table” Episode 5 6:40 p.m. today Tae Yang enters the SC New Menu Development Competition. Sun Young recognizes Tae Yang as Hwa Young’s son, which puts him at a disadvantage. Unable to compete because of his injury, Tae Yang asks Ru Ri to take his place in the competition. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. today Tae Yang tells Ru Ri that she has until the end of the competition to make up her mind whether to accept his feelings or not. Ru Ri is conflicted as even her mother disapproves of Tae Yang. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 123-124 7:45 p.m. Monday Yu-min locks Se-hee up. Yu-min is investigated by the authorities. Bong-chul faces his father’s embezzlement charges and regrets everything. Episodes 125-126 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Se-hee tells Soon-nam about Yu-min’s schemes. Se-hee breaks down after learning about Se-jong’s feelings. Se-hee spends quality time with Se-jong. Se-hee and Se-jong part. “Phoenix 2020” Episodes 13-14 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Se-hoon is elated after hearing the news of Ji-eun’s pregnancy. Upon finding out about Ji-eun’s condition, her mother slaps Se-hoon. Ji-eun tells her mom she’s severing her ties with her. Ji-eun’s father approves of her marriage under certain conditions. Episodes 15-16 7:45 p.m. Thursday The discord between Se-hoon and Ji-eun deepens when Ji-eun’s family gets involved. But Se-hoon finally agrees to work for Ji-eun’s father. Se-hoon is entrusted with the company’s slush fund. Se-hoon’s dissatisfaction grows after learning about the business practices. He blows up when he learns his name is being used. “W” Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Friday The series centers on characters who live between two parallel worlds. One is the real world; the other is inside a webtoon. Kang Chul, a famous Olympic medalist, involved with a murder case concerning his family. The pursuit of the culprit and of love takes place in two worlds. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. Saturday Learning Sung-moo has returned, Yeon-joo heads to see him in an effort to find out if what she experienced was indeed real. But Sung-moo’s cold demeanor makes her shut down. Sung-moo starts to draw again to chase Kang Chul down. An unexplainable event happens as Yeon-joo agonizes over Kang Chul’s stare. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Daryl Hall and John Oates reschedule Hawaii shows