K-Drama: Tae Yang withdraws from competition on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 5

6:40 p.m. today

Tae Yang enters the SC New Menu Development Competition. Sun Young recognizes Tae Yang as Hwa Young’s son, which puts him at a disadvantage. Unable to compete because of his injury, Tae Yang asks Ru Ri to take his place in the competition.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. today

Tae Yang tells Ru Ri that she has until the end of the competition to make up her mind whether to accept his feelings or not. Ru Ri is conflicted as even her mother disapproves of Tae Yang.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 123-124

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yu-min locks Se-hee up. Yu-min is investigated by the authorities. Bong-chul faces his father’s embezzlement charges and regrets everything.

Episodes 125-126

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Se-hee tells Soon-nam about Yu-min’s schemes. ­Se-hee breaks down after learning about Se-jong’s feelings. Se-hee spends quality time with Se-jong. Se-hee and Se-jong part.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Se-hoon is elated after hearing the news of Ji-eun’s pregnancy. Upon finding out about Ji-eun’s condition, her mother slaps Se-hoon. Ji-eun tells her mom she’s severing her ties with her. Ji-eun’s father approves of her marriage under certain conditions.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The discord between Se-hoon and Ji-eun deepens when Ji-eun’s family gets involved. But Se-hoon finally agrees to work for Ji-eun’s father. Se-hoon is entrusted with the company’s slush fund. Se-hoon’s dissatisfaction grows after learning about the business practices. He blows up when he learns his name is being used.

“W”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Friday

The series centers on characters who live between two parallel worlds. One is the real world; the other is inside a webtoon. Kang Chul, a famous Olympic medalist, involved with a murder case concerning his family. The pursuit of the culprit and of love takes place in two worlds.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Learning Sung-moo has returned, Yeon-joo heads to see him in an effort to find out if what she experienced was indeed real. But Sung-moo’s cold demeanor makes her shut down. Sung-moo starts to draw again to chase Kang Chul down. An unexplainable event happens as Yeon-joo agonizes over Kang Chul’s stare.

