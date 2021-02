Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Lift”

By Minh Le and Dan Santat

Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building. One day, a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibilities, places where she can escape and explore on her own. Ages 4-8

“Aurora Rising”

By Amie Kaufman

Told in separate voices, 18-year-old ­Tyler Jones, top graduate of Aurora Academy, and a group of misfits and troublemakers embark on their first mission with Auri, a stowaway from the distant past. Ages 13 and up