Oahu’s Ronald McDonald House reopens with new family recreation center

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Interior decorator Cathy Lee designed the new facility at the Ronald McDonald House, helped by her daughter Nicki, who also spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the project.

    COURTESY CATHY LEE

    Interior decorator Cathy Lee designed the new facility at the Ronald McDonald House, helped by her daughter Nicki, who also spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the project.

  Sisters Charytee and Kaylee Giese play in a park-like setting.

    COURTESY RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

    Sisters Charytee and Kaylee Giese play in a park-like setting.

  The new 1,000-square-foot family recreation center at the Ronald McDonald House in Manoa has a teen-oriented hangout spot decorated with urban art.

    COURTESY CATHY LEE

    The new 1,000-square-foot family recreation center at the Ronald McDonald House in Manoa has a teen-oriented hangout spot decorated with urban art.

After a year in which the best-laid plans were nearly laid low by the pandemic, the flagship Ronald McDonald House on Manoa’s Judd Hillside has reopened with a flourish with its new family recreation center. Read more

