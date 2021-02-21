Town Center of Mililani teams up with Waikiki Aquarium to teach kids about coral reefs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Town Center of Mililani is teaming up with the Waikiki Aquarium to teach kids about Hawaii’s coral reefs.

The shopping mall’s Keiki Club is inviting kids to log onto its Facebook or ­Instagram pages to see the presentation “Staying Alive on the Coral Reef” by Dean Spencer, the aquarium’s school programs coordinator. The program will be streamed from 2:30-3 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants also will have the chance to win a $50 gift card from Ruby Tuesday.

The Town Center of Mililani’s Keiki Club offers programs for children up to fifth grade on the last Wednesday of each month. During the pandemic, the programs are being held virtually. Families who participate from home can have their pictures and videos posted on Facebook @TownCtrMililani and Instagram @TownCenterofMililani.

Be sure to tag them with ­#TownCenterOfMililani.

The Waikiki Aquarium, which is the second-oldest aquarium in the U.S., currently is closed.