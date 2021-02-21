Features Town Center of Mililani teams up with Waikiki Aquarium to teach kids about coral reefs By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Town Center of Mililani is teaming up with the Waikiki Aquarium to teach kids about Hawaii’s coral reefs. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Town Center of Mililani is teaming up with the Waikiki Aquarium to teach kids about Hawaii’s coral reefs. The shopping mall’s Keiki Club is inviting kids to log onto its Facebook or Instagram pages to see the presentation “Staying Alive on the Coral Reef” by Dean Spencer, the aquarium’s school programs coordinator. The program will be streamed from 2:30-3 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants also will have the chance to win a $50 gift card from Ruby Tuesday. The Town Center of Mililani’s Keiki Club offers programs for children up to fifth grade on the last Wednesday of each month. During the pandemic, the programs are being held virtually. Families who participate from home can have their pictures and videos posted on Facebook @TownCtrMililani and Instagram @TownCenterofMililani. Be sure to tag them with #TownCenterOfMililani. The Waikiki Aquarium, which is the second-oldest aquarium in the U.S., currently is closed. Previous Story Daryl Hall and John Oates reschedule Hawaii shows