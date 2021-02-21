Honolulu affordable housing could include $1 million homes under state guidelines, which some have criticized as being ‘out of whack’
It typically takes more than $1 million to buy a lavish home on Oahu, yet this rather hefty sum can be considered the price for “affordable” housing in Honolulu under a state guideline. Shown is a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom Mililani Mauka home that recently sold for $1 million.
Shown are a pair of renovated 3-bedroom units in the Kuapa Isle townhome complex in Hawaii Kai that recently sold for $1 million.
Shown is Kakaako's The Collection condominium tower where five 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom units in the tower have sold for $1 million since September.
Developer Castle & Cooke Hawaii delivered its first market-priced home at Koa Ridge in November, and expects to have an initial increment of 140 affordable homes finished late this year and early next year. Initial market-price homes at Koa Ridge range from the high $800,000s to $1 million. Pictured here are homes under construction earlier this month.