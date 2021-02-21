David Shapiro: Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Lt. Gov. Josh Green cling to lucrative outside employment
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Lt. Gov. Josh Green posed for a photo before a press conference on Aug. 25.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree