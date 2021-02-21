comscore David Shapiro: Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Lt. Gov. Josh Green cling to lucrative outside employment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Lt. Gov. Josh Green cling to lucrative outside employment

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Lt. Gov. Josh Green posed for a photo before a press conference on Aug. 25.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Lt. Gov. Josh Green posed for a photo before a press conference on Aug. 25.

There are differences between the rich side jobs held by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Lt. Gov. Josh Green, but the principle leading legislators to curtail the practice is the same: We have a right to the full attention of our top state and county executives. Read more

Previous Story
House seeks panel to create new oversight on Mauna Kea
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 18 – Jan. 22, 2021

Scroll Up