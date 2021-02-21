comscore Ferd Lewis: Marcus Mariota gives back anywhere he plays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Marcus Mariota gives back anywhere he plays

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for a gain against Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime in a 30-27 loss in Las Vegas last December.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for a gain against Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime in a 30-27 loss in Las Vegas last December.

One of the things to admire about quarterback Marcus Mariota is that he generously gives back through his Motiv8 Foundation in every community where he has lived and played. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 21, 2021

Scroll Up