Ferd Lewis: Marcus Mariota gives back anywhere he plays
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for a gain against Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime in a 30-27 loss in Las Vegas last December.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree