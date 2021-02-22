comscore Aloha Stadium parking lot events prove popular with more being booked | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha Stadium parking lot events prove popular with more being booked

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Thoune Hongphao splits cane stalks and makes fruit drinks for Haleiwa Cane Juice at the Thoune Farms booth. The craft fair is held every third Sunday in conjunction with the Aloha Stadium swap meet.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thoune Hongphao splits cane stalks and makes fruit drinks for Haleiwa Cane Juice at the Thoune Farms booth. The craft fair is held every third Sunday in conjunction with the Aloha Stadium swap meet.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sharissa Relacion and her daughter, Alleissa, look for trendy Korean treasures at Lauren Mori’s booth, 808 Craft and Gift Fairs.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sharissa Relacion and her daughter, Alleissa, look for trendy Korean treasures at Lauren Mori’s booth, 808 Craft and Gift Fairs.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Vendors and customers were seen Sunday at the Aloha Stadium craft fair, held on the parking lot.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vendors and customers were seen Sunday at the Aloha Stadium craft fair, held on the parking lot.

Drive-in movies, drive-in concerts and car races also are being pursued at the longtime home of a swap meet that has continued during the coronavirus pandemic on portions of the massive stadium parking lot. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 68 additional infections statewide

Scroll Up