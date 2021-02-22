comscore Hawaii first to get new warships that can pull up onto beaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii first to get new warships that can pull up onto beaches

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.
  • COURTESY SEA TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS A rendering of a possible stern-landing vessel for Marine Corps use.

    COURTESY SEA TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS

    A rendering of a possible stern-landing vessel for Marine Corps use.

  • COURTESY CONGRESSIONAL RESEARCH SERVICE A stern-landing Marine Corps Light Amphibious Warship design envisioned by Sea Transport Solutions.

    COURTESY CONGRESSIONAL RESEARCH SERVICE

    A stern-landing Marine Corps Light Amphibious Warship design envisioned by Sea Transport Solutions.

The Marine Corps later this year plans to activate in Hawaii its first-ever Marine Littoral Regiment — the centerpiece of a sweeping force redesign enabling troops to operate in small units with ship-killing missiles. Read more

