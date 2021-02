Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo’s Kim Schmelz moved into second place on the all-time Vulcans scoring list with her team-high 14 points as the Vulcans defeated Chaminade 53-46 in a PacWest women’s basketball game Sunday in Hilo.

Schmelz now stands at 988 career points, scoring eight of her 14 in the second half to lead the Vulcans (4-4) to a weekend sweep of the visiting Silverswords (0-8).

Arianna Blowe had a career-high 16 points in the loss.

Tait-Jones leads Hilo to sweep

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds and added 17 points as Hawaii Hilo edged Chaminade 71-67 on Sunday in Hilo.

Sasa Vuksanovic added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vulcans (7-1), who have now won five in a row.

Kevin Kremer paced Chaminade (3-5) with 15 points and 15 rebounds.