Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

David Shapiro’s Valentine’s Day rant about dysfunctional government and “sheltered” employees reads more like an Ayn Rand novel than a rigorous critique. Read more

David Shapiro’s Valentine’s Day rant about dysfunctional government and “sheltered” employees reads more like an Ayn Rand novel than a rigorous critique (“Does Hawaii state government work for the public or for itself?,” Volcanic Ash, Star-Advertiser, Feb. 14).

The state of Hawaii has indeed blundered in much of the response to the pandemic and would be better served to update its agencies’ infrastructure, but Shapiro badly misplaces the blame.

Instead, he should consider the move toward privatization. He should question why only 1 in 10 U.S. employees are in a union, compared to nearly a third 50 years ago. Since then, neo-liberalism has demonized unions while touting privatization.

With privatization comes deregulation. What does deregulation generate? Unprotected workers, widening wealth gaps, dirty water, depleted soil and polluted air. The current winter catastrophe in Texas is a gleaming example of a deregulated energy industry.

His diatribe may persuade the easily influenced, but to me it’s obvious Shapiro is just a political operative masquerading as a journalist.

Angel Camacho

Makawao, Maui

State helps its own at taxpayer expense

Thank you, David Shapiro, for saying what no one else at your paper will say and laying down the truth about our sad state government (“Does Hawaii state government work for the public or for itself?,” Volcanic Ash, Star-Advertiser, Feb. 14).

We are close to becoming a socialist state, with our legislators looking for new ways to tax businesses and the private sector, while protecting all the benefits and pay of their own unionized workforce, which, as mentioned, has experienced none of the maladies the rest of us have.

Facing an estimated $6 billion shortfall over the next four years, the governor’s only plan is hope for a federal bailout. That’s not a long-term strategy and corrects none of the many government inefficiencies that need correction.

The fact that unions have more control over our state than those elected to run it is embarrassing, but true. The worst part is there is little light down the road. For many tired of being treated like second-class citizens, it only adds to the outward migration.

Bryan Hoe

St. Louis Heights

Replace Republicans who supported Trump

The mountain of evidence presented by the U.S. House impeachment managers showed that Donald Trump’s incendiary and combative rhetoric about his baseless claims that the election was rigged and stolen from him ignited the fuse of insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Every piece of evidence is riveting, chilling and irrefutable. They provided crystal-clear proof that Trump committed an impeachable offense, and yet the majority of Senate Republicans voted to acquit him. Why? Their loyalty to the disgraced former president is more important than the survival of our fragile democracy.

Those who acquitted Trump are beacons of cowardice for failing to fulfill their duty to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution. Above all, they are unworthy of the high offices with which voters entrusted them. These spineless politicians who are blinded by their lust for power should be voted out when they run for reelection.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Soften the rhetoric, learn to work together

I thank Elizabeth Rice Grossman for her inspiring us to temper our urge to hurt others with whom we disagree and to look to common ground for the betterment of our country and the lives of its citizens (“We need unity in words, and in deeds,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 21).

We all need to soften the rhetoric. We will then be able to actually hear each other and maybe think more clearly, without bias. Then we can work on erasing some of the hard lines that have been drawn between us, for a better society and a stronger country.

Jack Robinson

Nuuanu

Political correctness in naming virus variants

When did it become normal to call the COVID-19 variants the “United Kingdom” or “South African” variants?

So you cannot say “Wuhan virus.” According to the leftist media, this is racist. But it’s fine to attribute the virus’ origin if it’s coming from a democratic nation.

The woke ridiculousness and hypocrisy are on full display here.

Teri Epinosa

Kapolei

UH wise not to wait for new Aloha Stadium

University of Hawaii President David Lassner and Athletics Director David Matlin were wise to locate an alternate site for UH football games.

Aloha Stadium is a mess both physically and politically. It is a rust palace determined by engineers to be unsafe for fans to attend.

The governor wants to repair the facility for use for “many more years” without providing any facts as to the cost and timetable for completion. But stadium officials recently divided up the Aloha Stadium district redevelopment plan (“Aloha Stadium district redevelopment plan gets divided in 2,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). The plan would force the three qualified developers selected last year to bid only on the new stadium, without any guarantee that the winning bidder would have the right to develop and operate the rest of the remaining 98 acres.

It is easy to imagine that none of the developers will bid on building the new stadium, resulting in further delays.

Heaven helps those who help themselves. Full speed ahead with transforming the Clarence T.C. Ching Field into a football stadium for UH games in 2021 and the foreseeable future.

Stephen Tom

Alewa Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter